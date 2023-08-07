Back by Popular Demand: Hallmark Channel adds second immersive Christmas cruise

Great news Hallmark Channel fans! If you missed out on the first-ever immersive Christmas Cruise experience, don’t fret, because they’re adding another magical voyage due to popular demand.

The new cruise will set sail from November 17-21, 2024, and it’s the perfect opportunity to indulge in all the holiday cheer. The first cruise sold out within a day, but don’t worry, those on the waiting list get priority for booking, followed by the early birds from the presale.

Imagine stepping aboard the Norwegian Gem, transformed into a floating winter wonderland, as you embark on a merry journey from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. Hallmark Channel is pulling out all the stops with festive activities like ugly sweater contests, cookie decorating, craft workshops, wine tastings, and Christmas “carol-oke.” The icing on the Christmas cake? The chance to meet and greet your favorite stars from Hallmark’s beloved holiday films. You’ll even get an exclusive movie premiere on board.

So, Hallmarkies, pack your Christmas spirit and join this heartwarming, holly jolly adventure on the high seas. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to celebrate the magic of Hallmark Channel Christmas movies with fellow enthusiasts. Grab your ticket to joy and let the Christmas Cruise memories begin.