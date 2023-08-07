87-year-old woman fights off intruder, then feeds him peanut butter and crackers

You won’t believe what an 87-year-old retired teacher in Maine did! Marjorie Perkins, was fast asleep when an intruder appeared by her bed at 2 a.m. But, she didn’t cower in fear! Nope, she got up, put on her shoes, and prepared to defend herself.

The brave lady and the teen invader got into a serious scuffle. She grabbed a chair and whacked him while screaming for help. But here comes the twist — the intruder suddenly said he was hungry. And guess what? Marjorie, being the amazing woman she is, offered him snacks and drinks.

“He said he was awfully hungry and hadn’t had anything to eat for quite a while,” she told The Times Herald. “And I said, ‘Well, here’s a box of peanut butter and honey crackers. You can have that whole box.’ I gave him two containers of Ensure and I gave him two tangerines.”

While the teen munched away in her kitchen, Marjorie snuck to her rotary phone and dialed 911. The cops caught the guy later on, and now he’s facing some serious charges.

Marjorie, the tough cookie, said she was alright after the ordeal. She even recognized the guy — a former lawn-mower kid, now 17. She hopes he gets some help.