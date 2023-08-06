When life gives you lemons … shut down the highway

Oh, what a sour day it was in Mahwah, New Jersey! Traffic was disrupted for hours after a tractor trailer overturned and sent lemons spilling across a highway.

The crash was reported Wednesday morning on Route 17 near Mountainside Avenue around 10 a.m, reports WABC.

It appears the truck was in the northbound lanes when it went out of control and the container dislodged from the trailer before it struck another vehicle. It crashed into the overhead sign and the container broke open, spilling lemons into the southbound lanes.

The drivers of both the truck and the second vehicle involved were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were closed immediately after the crash but at least one southbound lane of traffic was reopened by noon.

Although the overhead sign was not knocked down, NJDOT engineers determined it needs to be removed.

Northbound lanes remained closed until 4:30 p.m.