US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it’s wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated from the tournament. The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended Sunday on penalty kicks. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O’Hara all missed penalties that could have given the United States the win. Lina Hurtig converted and Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup 5-4 after a scoreless draw. The Americans controlled the shootout but O’Hara missed the Americans’ final attempt and then Hurtig scored to give Sweden the win. It is the earliest exit in tournament history for the United States, four-time winners of the World Cup.