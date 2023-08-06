Can’t get enough Barbie? Get ready for Monopoly: Barbie Edition

For those who haven’t gotten their fill of Barbie, Hasbro has announced preorders for its forthcoming Monopoly: Barbie Edition.

Coming on the high heels of the record-setting film’s release, the special edition of the beloved board game gets a pink makeover — and the game’s traditional game tokens are getting an upgrade, too.

Gone are the iron, the thimble and the like; in their place, there’s a game piece shaped like Barbie’s head, a puppy, a speedboat, a Dream Car, a roller skate and of course a high-heeled shoe, all done up in “signature Barbie pink.”

The usual “Chance” and “Community Chest” cards are swapped out for “Dream Career” and “Dream Closet” cards, to boot, among other gameplay changes. Players can “purchase famous locations in the Barbie dream world” and “build [their] own DreamHouses,” according to the ad copy.

The game is expected to hit store shelves on October 1, retailing for $24.99.