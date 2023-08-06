Boston officer’s slide adventure goes viral

A Boston police officer, in full uniform, was injured after coming down a children’s slide at the newly renovated playground at City Hall Plaza.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows the moment the officer slid out of the end of the slide at lightening speed, skidding across the ground before rolling over and getting up, according to Boston 25 News.

The video went viral, captivating millions on TikTok and other social media platforms. The officer instantly became an overnight sensation, the talk of the town, and a source of pure joy for netizens everywhere.

When reporters asked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu about the spectacle, she was blissfully unaware of the viral video.

“I don’t know what the circumstances were or what happened,” said Mayor Wu. “But, I will definitely check in and make sure the officer is ok. If it looks like that there needs to more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too.”

Boston 25 also asked Boston Police about the video. The department says the officer was hurt, used his personal insurance for care and did not charge the city. BPD says the officer did not miss any time and he’s not facing any disciplinary action.