Ready to Deal? Mattel offers $4,444 a week for the ultimate Uno showdown

Move over Barbie, it’s Uno time! Mattel, the mastermind behind Uno, is on the hunt for its first-ever “chief Uno player.”

The gig is part of its marketing for its latest version of the classic card came, Uno Quatro, a classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist.

The Chief Uno Player will engage in four weeks of UNO-NIQUE fun, earning a cool $4,444 per week! The mission, should you choose to accept it, is to challenge unsuspecting strangers to a game, create killer social media content, teach people the fame, and host epic livestreams in New York City.

Applicants have until 11:59 p.m. August 10 to submit a video on TikTok answering questions like, “what’s your best memory playing UNO?” and “what’s your best Reverse Card moment?”