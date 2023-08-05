Mississippi man’s bid for freedom lands him 40 years behind bars

Shunekndrick Huffman, a 21-year-old from Mississippi, managed to break out of a correctional facility — the kicker — it was just months before he completed a seven-year sentence, earning him another four decades behind bars.

With a flair for drama, he held three people at gunpoint in a nearby home, making headlines with his wild antics, according to The Associated Press. After stealing a car from one of his hostages, a not-so-smooth getaway ended in a crash. Undeterred, Huffman tried to go incognito by hiding in a trash can but was eventually caught by the authorities two miles away from the prison.

Now, he faces a 40-year sentence for kidnapping, leaving us all wondering whether his escapades were worth it. In response, the facility plans to amp up its siren system to prevent future runaway stars.