Enhancing the Visitor’s Experience

(The Dalles Oregon) August 2, 2023 – The Dalles Area Chamber, in collaboration with

the City of The Dalles and The Dalles Public Works, is excited to announce new

initiatives aimed at improving the experience for cruise ship passengers on our Hop-OnHop-Off Tours. This joint venture aims to improve accessibility, ease of travel, and

overall visitor experience.



Public Works is spearheading an operation to remove curbing and establish dedicated

bus access along 2nd Street, directly in front of the Chamber. This will facilitate a

smooth pull-off and drop-off for passengers visiting the historic Original County

Courthouse or The Dalles Visitor Information Center.



This effort will greatly ease bus ingress and egress onto East 2nd Street, improving tour

efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

“We’re committed to enhancing the visitor experience in The Dalles, making it more

enjoyable and convenient for all. This partnership is a testament to our collective

dedication to tourism and local exploration,” said a spokesperson for the partnership.

We anticipate these improvements will foster a better connection between our visitors

and the rich history and charm of The Dalles.



If you have any questions, please call 541.296.2231 or marketing@thedalleschamber.com

#