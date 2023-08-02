Prisoner’s not-so-great escape busted in 10 minutes

Well, well, well, it seems like Houdini himself had a short-lived cameo at the Lehigh County Jail!

A daring federal prisoner pulled off a sly escape from the clutches of the sally port, the spot where incoming inmates are admitted into jail, only to be found minutes later, WFMZ reports. What the elusive jailbreaker had planned for an escape remains a mystery, because he was apprehended at none other than the site of an old nightclub 10 minutes later.

The prisoner’s name remains safely concealed as do the charges he’s facing.