Hood River Police stop Felon in Possession of a Firearm

From the Hood River Police Department Facebook page:

What have some of our Officers been up to this last week? More proactive policing insuring our town is safe.

There is NO such thing as a “Routine Traffic Stop”. Each traffic stop can present its own unique sets of challenges. Our Officer’s must combine being respectful and vigilant at the same time. Our Officers never know what they can and will encounter on each stop. Here is another example of the dangers our Officers can face on a daily bases.

On July 30th, 2023 an Officer with HRPD initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle. During the course of the stop a loaded AR-15 rifle, which was in the fire/ready position was seized. It was also deliberately spray painted in an attempt to disguise it as a toy gun. The rifle was within arms reach of the vehicle’s two occupants. The rifle also had an obliterated serial number. We are seeing more and more of this trend of obliterated serial numbers on firearms. The vehicle’s driver admitted to possession of the rifle. The driver was a felon who was not allowed to have possession of a firearm. As a result the driver was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of Felon in Possession of a firearm, Unlawful concealment of a firearm and Obliterating or changing ID marks on a firearm. The passenger was also lodged at NORCOR on two outstanding Wasco County arrest warrants, and Providing false information to a Peace Officer.

Our Officers continue to intercept impaired drivers at an alarming rate. On July 26, 2023 an Officer with the HRPD observed possible criminal activity between two individuals in local parking lot. The Officer was able to pull over a vehicle as it left the area for a traffic infraction. The Officer observed signs of impairment on the driver. The driver was eventually arrested for DUII. The driver was also found to be in possession of a large amount of money and several different illegal narcotics and paraphernalia. The driver was eventually lodged at NORCOR.

There have been some who have questioned whether it is even worth arresting these individuals for the large amount of drugs and weapons which our Officer’s interdict. Our Officers have no input into whether an individual remains in custody after they are lodged. The responsibilities we are tasked with are to interdict and to keep our community safe for all to enjoy and thrive in. Our Officers will remain steadfast, vigilant and proactive regardless of outcomes outside of our control.

As always thank you for your support.

HRPD