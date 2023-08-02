Alex Verdugo, Reese McGuire homer as Red Sox top Mariners 6-4 to snap 3-game losing streak

SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer, Reese McGuire added his first of the season fresh off the injured list, and the Boston Red Sox snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Verdugo’s homer in the fifth inning was his eighth of the season and gave Boston a 5-1 lead. McGuire followed an inning later with a solo shot into the right field seats. McGuire had been out since late June with an oblique injury. Christian Arroyo also had a key two-run double as part of Boston’s three-run fourth inning. Boston starter Brayan Bello worked out of an early jam and pitched six innings.