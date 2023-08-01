Science proves comedy movies are the best medicine

What’s your favorite comedy film?

Beyond sheer enjoyment, watching a funny movie has scientifically proven benefits, according to StudyFinds. Researchers from the University of Basel in Switzerland found that laughter and smiling can help relieve daily stress, aiding in coping with life’s challenges. Although there’s no direct correlation between the intensity of laughter and stress relief, scientists concluded that humor facilitates coping with stressful situations in everyday life.

A touch of humor can also enhance learning, as revealed by researchers from the University of Pennsylvania. They discovered that young adults are more likely to remember newscast information when delivered with a humorous approach. Humor-infused news or serious content allows kids to absorb and retain crucial information effectively.

The popularity of “funny news shows” like The Daily Show lies in their use of dark humor to cover serious topics, which, according to research from the University of Vienna in Austria, has its benefits. Fans of dark humor, or black humor, tend to exhibit higher intelligence levels compared to those who don’t appreciate it. The ability to comprehend dark humor reflects a connection between information processing and cognitive abilities.

With that, here are the top 5 funny movies, according to Study Finds research, which consisted of consulting movie critics and pop culture websites.

1. Superbad

2. Dumb and Dumber

3. Caddyshark

4. Blazing Saddles

5. Monty Python and The Holy Grail

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.