Pine Hollow Fire in Yakima County

Yakima County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Pine Hollow Fire located in Yakima County, near the city of Yakima. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Nathan Craig, Yakima County Fire District 12.

The Pine Hollow Fire started on July 31, 2023 at approximately 2:57 p.m. This fire is estimated at 150 acres and growing. It is burning in grass, brush, and sage and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Level 1 and 2 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Pine Hollow Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources only at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

###