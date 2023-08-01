From human to hound: Japanese man’s $14,000 canine couture makeover

Who let the dogs out? Oh wait, it’s just Toco, the Japanese man living his wildest “ruff” life! With a bark-tastic investment of over $14,000, he fulfilled his dream of becoming a canine, complete with a custom-made collie costume.

Toco, known only by his online moniker, wagged his way into the limelight with over 32,000 subscribers on YouTube. In his howl-worthy videos, he’s seen frolicking on lawns, rolling on floors, and playing fetch, all while looking fur-ocious in his furry getup.

But the real treat was when Toco dared to venture outside as a bona fide doggo. Onlookers couldn’t believe their eyes as they witnessed his epic doggy debut on a busy street. That viral clip fetched millions of views.

Zeppet, the genius behind this “tail-wagging” creation, spent 40 days cooking up this fetching fashion item. At a cost of $2 million Yen — or a “bone”-chilling USD $14,161 — this doggy disguise is truly a howling success.