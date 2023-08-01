Busted! Wendy’s ex-manager gets caught in “ghost employee” scam

When it comes to creativity, Linda Johnson, a former Wendy’s manager in Pennsylvania, takes the cake! She invented her very own “ghost employee” to score an extra paycheck for herself.

According to Lancaster Online, for almost a year, from June 2021 until May 222, Linda played boss to her imaginary employee William Bright, manually logging 128 shifts and raking in $19,898 of earnings — all of which were whisked into her Cashapp account.

Now, the jig is up! Linda faces a real-world charge of theft by deception, and Wendy’s’ insurer took a $16,000 hit for this escapade.