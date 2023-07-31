Subway’s sandwich superfan search: Win free subs for life, but there’s a catch

Calling all Subway sandwich enthusiasts! If you’ve ever dreamt of a lifetime supply of those tasty footlongs, now’s your chance to gobble up this delicious offer! Subway has cooked up a quirky campaign to find their most devoted fan, and trust me, folks, they’re not holding back on the excitement.

Here’s the juicy deal: One fortunate soul willing to legally change their name to “Subway” will get free Subway sandwiches for life.

Now, don’t go changing your name just yet! Head on over to SubwayNameChange.com between 9 a.m. ET, August 1 and 11:59 p.m. ET, August 4 to toss your hat into the ring.

But wait, there’s more! The lucky winner, once chosen by a totally random drawing on August 7, will not only have the satisfaction of munching on Subway’s mouthwatering subs forever, but they’ll also be generously rewarded. A whopping $750 is up for grabs to cover the cost of officially becoming a “Subway,” and to top it off, a lip-smacking $50,000 in Subway gift cards to savor the deliciousness anytime, anywhere!