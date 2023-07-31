Maryland woman discovers she has 60 siblings through genetics service

In a whirlwind of genetic revelations, Maryland’s Brenna Siperko embarked on a quest to uncover her family roots only to uncover a jaw-dropping truth — a staggering 60 siblings she never knew existed, all donor-conceived with the same father, but different mothers.

When Brenna submitted her DNA last year, she had a seemingly manageable 13 siblings, however, that number has drastically changed in recent weeks.

“Up to 60,” she told WJZ-TV. “Who knows how many more there are.”

These newfound siblings, aged 14 to 27 and scattered across Canada and the U.S., form an extraordinary web of kinship. The enormity of her extended family overwhelmed Brenna, who confessed, “It’s a lot to process.”

Wendy Kramer, who runs the Donor Sibling Registry, told WJZ-TV the largest known sibling group consists of 240 people.