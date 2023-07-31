Experts determine top 5 toppings for hot dogs

Hot dogs have always been a crowd-pleaser. However, what truly elevates them to new heights are the condiments that adorn them, transforming ordinary hot dogs into beloved favorites.

But not all condiments are created equal, and with so many options available, finding the best ones for hot dogs, sandwiches, burgers, and more can be quite a challenge. Luckily, over at StudyFinds, they’ve compiled a list of the Top 5 toppings most recommended by food critics.

Here are the best condiments for hot dogs, according to experts:

1. Ketchup

2. Mustard

3. Relish

4. Chili

5. BBQ Sauce & Crispy Onion