Central PA Fair’s giant bologna sandwich takes center stage

At the Lebanon Area Fair, an enormous 150-foot-long Lebanon bologna sandwich took the spotlight, delighting central Pennsylvania fairgoers with its mouthwatering appeal.

Crafted by the dedicated volunteers of the “Bologna Security,” this massive creation showcased the famed smoked and tangy flavor of Lebanon bologna, according to The Associated Press. Not only was it a feast for the taste buds, but each footlong “bite” was sponsored at $100, with the funds going towards Lebanon County Christian Ministries to support those facing food insecurity in the Lebanon Valley.

The awe-inspiring sandwich featured 600 slices of provolone cheese and 1,200 slices of Seltzer’s Lebanon Bologna, making a total of 900 sandwiches or six per foot. A culinary spectacle with heart and flavor, this gigantic treat proved that sometimes, bigger is definitely better!