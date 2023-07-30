Skittles turns the candy world upside down with mustard-flavored surprise

Skittles is taking a bold and unexpected turn with its newest creation — mustard-flavored Skittles.

Partnering with French’s in celebration of National Mustard Day, the limited-edition candies boast a “tangy mustard flavor” blended with the candy’s signature chewy texture and coated in a yellow coloring, ABC7 reports.

However, those intrigued by this peculiar concoction won’t find it on store shelves alongside the usual candy offerings. The mustard-flavored Skittles can only be experienced at the French’s “Mustard Mobile,” making stops in three U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Washington, and New York. For the less adventurous, an online sweepstakes offers a chance to win a package.

For both Skittles and French’s, this collaboration marks another in a series of holiday-themed stunts. While Skittles has often released limited-edition sweet and sour flavors, this foray into the world of mustard is uncharted territory.