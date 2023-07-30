Bizarre naked intruder terrorizes East Hollywood complex

A naked man is wreaking havoc at an East Hollywood apartment complex, leaving residents on edge and demanding action.

According to KABC, witnesses have reported seeing the unclothed intruder brandishing a knife as he roams around the Serrano Avenue complex, even attempting to break into apartments.

Fearing for their safety, tenants have resorted to carrying pepper spray and tasers, turning the once-peaceful complex into a scene from an action movie.

Apparently, the bizarre drama originated from a tenant’s psychiatric episode, leading to the naked marauder’s relentless quest to find her.

Management has attempted to beef up security with new locks and gate codes, but residents remain skeptical, questioning whether it will deter the bold nudist intruder.