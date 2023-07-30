7-29-2023 Eagle Bluff Fire

Okanogan County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Eagle Bluff Fire located in Okanogan County, near the city of Oroville. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on July 29, 2023, at 8:30 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Bruce Rawley, Oroville Fire Department.

The Eagle Bluff Fire started on July 29, 2023, at approximately 2:03 p.m. This fire is estimated at 2500 acres and growing. It is burning in sage and scattered timber and is threatening homes, crops, and infrastructure. Levels 2 and 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray remains activated at Level 2 to help coordinate state assistance for the Eagle Bluff Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered 2 strike teams, air resources, and the fire will be managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel will be working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

