Chaos erupted on Charlton Road in Sturbridge as the Sturbridge Police Department responded to a startling report of a vehicle explosion near the Walmart.

Upon arrival, responders were met with a jaw-dropping sight — a vehicle with shattered windows and all four doors seemingly jostled out of place but still attached, WWLP reports. They discovered a woman inside with minor injuries. Surprisingly, she refused further medical evaluation, opting to tough it out.

Initial indications suggest that the explosion was linked to a reckless habit known as “huffing.” Allegedly, the woman may have been inhaling fumes from compressed air cans while lighting a cigarette, seeking a dangerous high. This dangerous practice, recognized as a form of substance abuse by the American Addiction Centers, involves inhaling household substances with flammable properties.

The ongoing investigation points to a dangerous combination of flammable fumes building up inside the vehicle, culminating in the ill-fated attempt to ignite the cigarette. The result? A vehicular explosion causing damage not only to her car but also to the surrounding vehicles.