Mariners score 4 runs in the 1st, cruise to a 5-2 win over the sliding Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Cal Raleigh and Tom Murphy hit back-to-back, two-run doubles in a four-run first, Logan Gilbert threw 6 1/3 strong innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the skidding Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Friday night.

The Mariners have won three straight and are 8-6 since the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks continued their extended slide, falling to 6-15 in July.

Seattle jumped all over D-backs starter Tommy Henry (5-4) in the first, scoring four runs on four hits, including three doubles. Seattle loaded the bases when three of the first four batters reached, then Raleigh and Murphy followed with their doubles that each brought home a pair of runs.

That was more than enough of a cushion for Gilbert (9-5), who navigated through the D-backs’ lineup with relative ease. The lanky right-hander gave up two runs on nine hits, striking out five and walking none.

Paul Sewald worked the ninth for his 21st save, which broke his career high of 20 set last season.

Eugenio Suárez had an RBI single in the seventh to push Seattle’s advantage to 5-0. Second-year star Julio Rodríguez had two hits, including a double, and added a stolen base.

Henry settled down for the D-backs after his tough start, giving up four runs on six hits over six innings, while walking one and striking out six. Ketel Marte had three hits.

TWO-RUN WILD PITCH

The D-backs cut the Mariners’ lead to 5-2 in the seventh when two runs scored on a wild pitch by Matt Brash.

The play started when Brash threw a breaking ball in the dirt that trickled away from Raleigh despite his attempt to block it.

Arizona’s Jose Herrera sprinted for home as Raleigh chased down the ball. The catcher then made an errant throw to Brash, who was covering home, and it allowed Geraldo Perdomo to score all the way from second.

UP NEXT

The series continues Saturday night. The D-backs will send RHP Brandon Pfaadt (0-4, 8.81 ERA) to the mound, while the Mariners will counter with RHP Bryan Woo (1-3, 4.91 ERA).

