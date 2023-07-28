Florida man races toward Grand Theft Auto dreams, lands in real-life jail instead

Hold onto your hats, folks! The Sunshine State’s very own speed demon, Gary Miller, decided to live out his wildest video game fantasies on Florida’s highways. Zooming down Interstate 75 at a blazing 117 miles per hour in a 70 zone, Gary was a real-life GTA driver on a mission, according to Law & Crime.

A law-abiding deputy tried to bring this real-world racer to a screeching halt, but Gary wasn’t having any of it! With his pedal to the metal, he led our brave officer on a high-speed ballet through the streets of Naples.

It was a jaw-dropping chase that finally ended when Gary mistakenly drove into a gated community. With nowhere to go, Gary surrendered with all the flair of a grand finale. “Hands up, officer! I give up!” he declared dramatically.

Miller was booked for a felony charge of fleeing or eluding police. His arraignment is scheduled for August 14 at 8:30 a.m.