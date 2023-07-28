California police wrangle escaped herd running amok in neighborhood

California police showcased their herding skills as they responded to an uproarious sight in Pinole’s Shea Drive neighborhood: a runaway gang of goats on the loose!

A video posted by the Pinole Police Department on Facebook captures the hilarious scene as officers and locals band together to corral the caprine culprits back to their enclosure. The goats are successfully apprehended and returned to safety.

While the goats’ ownership remains a mystery, the escapade coincides with Bay Area Rapid Transit’s decision to swap their fire mitigation goat team for a flock of sheep. It seems goats can’t resist the allure of urban adventures!