Newell Road Fire Community Meeting in Goldendale available virtual and in person, July 25

Rep. Gina Mosbrucker says a town hall meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday (July 25) at the Goldendale Middle School to discuss the Newell Road Fire, will now be available online and in person.

Mosbrucker will be joined by officials from Klickitat County Search and Rescue, Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, the Incident Command Management Team, the American Red Cross, and other fire officials to update local Klickitat County residents on the Newell Road Fire.

“It’s important we bring the community together to help everyone understand what is being done to protect lives and property and prevent further damage as this wildfire grows. We want to be available to answer questions and help inform residents of what they can expect and what they should be doing to protect themselves and their families,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.

People unable to attend the meeting in person may log onto this link on Microsoft Teams or go to https://tinyurl.com/NewellRoadFireMeeting. If requested, enter Meeting ID: 237 427 978 780 and Passcode: KBMSuo

Audio call-in is also available: +1 929-336-2435, 653207696#

Phone Conference ID: 653 207 696#

Links and call-in information will also be available on the Klickitat County 911 Dispatch/Emergency Management Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the Newell Road Fire Facebook page (accessible through the link above) shortly after completion of the meeting.

The live meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Goldendale Middle School, 520 E. Collins Street in Goldendale.

Contact Rep. Mosbrucker at: (509) 439-7426 or (509) 250-0679 for more information.

