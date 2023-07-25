Hood River Police: Traffic stop leads to Drug Bust

Keeping in line with our most recent post, our Officers continue to contact a high percentage of impaired drivers. As we previously stated, people under the influence of controlled substance(s) are just as dangerous as a person under the influence of an alcoholic beverage out on the road. Typically when controlled substances are involved, there is a potential for other criminal elements.

On the morning of July 22nd, an Officer with the Hood River City Police Department conducted a stop of a vehicle for a minor infraction. During the course of the stop the vehicle was confirmed stolen the day prior out of The Dalles. While in contact with the driver, several signs of impairment were observed. The driver later acknowledged recent substance usage. The driver was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of UEMV, Possession/Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl), Possession of Methamphetamine, False Information to a Peace Officer (2 counts), Failure to carry license and a Felony Probation warrant out of Deschutes County. A passenger in the vehicle was also lodged at NORCOR on the charges of UUMV, Possession/Delivery of Schedule II (Fentanyl) and Possession of Methamphetamine. Seized during the incident were 2 plastic bindles containing suspected Fentanyl, a plastic bindle with suspected Methamphetamine, a large amount of cash and various drug paraphernalia.

In a separate incident later in the day, a HRPD Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for various infractions. During the stop a GLOCK 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number was located under one of the vehicle’s seat. The firearm was well within the reach of the vehicle’s three occupants. Fortunately our Officers were vigilant and able to not only recover the firearm, but take a suspect into custody without incident. The suspect was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of Unlawful possession of a concealed firearm and Obliteration or change of Identification number on firearms.

Our Officers remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of our community members and visitors alike. Our Officers appreciate all of the support we continue to receive.

Photo’s from the Hood River Police Department Facebook Page.