A mayo-mergency in Florida!

Two officers and an intern sprang into action to rescue a raccoon rocking an empty mayo jar as a stylish headgear.

The Plainesville Police Department’s Facebook post revealed the thrilling raccoon race as they chased the masked bandit through the streets.

With a deft catch pole move, they managed to liberate the mayo-marred critter and remove its culinary crown. Night shift never fails to surprise!