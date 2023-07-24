Update: 7/24 9 am Newell Road Wildfire, Bickleton, WA

7/24 9:00 am update

Date: July 23, 2023 5:00pm

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Newell Road Fire was authorized for State Mobilization and is being managed by the Southeast Washington All Hazards Type 3 Fire Response Team. As of tomorrow July 24, 2023 at 0600 the fire will be managed by the Northwest Washington Incident Management Team 8. New evacuations were issued this afternoon that impact many of our residents. If you are in a Level 3 you need to evacuate now, if you are in a Level 2 you should be prepared to leave or seek a safe place now.

Level 3 ‘GO NOW’ evacuations

Bickleton & Cleveland and some of the surrounding areas need to evacuate

SW portion of the fire which is in the lower Goodnoe Station area

Level 2 ‘GET SET’ & Level 1 ‘GET READY’

West of the current level 3 evacuation zones (West of Rock Creek)

Maps with details can be found at our webpage at www.klickitatcounty.org/249.

Red Cross Shelter Location-

Goldendale Middle School

520 E. Collins Street

Goldendale, WA 98620

This shelter will allow dogs & cats. Some crates will be available. If you have more than a few animals, you may need to find a different location.

Fairgrounds – Animal Sheltering

903 N Fairgrounds Rd, Goldendale, WA

Space will be available in the C&D barns only.

Julie Vance – Animal Shelter Coordinator (including large animals)

(509) 840-0749

This fire is rapidly growing, please stay up to date by visiting our webpage or Facebook. www.klickitatcounty.org/249

https://www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911

Please ensure you are signed up for our emergency notification system alerts.

If you have questions you can contact the Emergency Operations Center at (509) 250-0528 or the non-emergency dispatch at (509) 773-4545.

