Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes additional resources to the Golden Fire after conflagration is declared

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Golden Fire to allow the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to mobilize more resources to protect life and property. The OSFM is mobilizing additional task forces and an incident management team to Klamath County as firefighters continue to battle the fire Saturday evening. Earlier Saturday, OSFM mobilized two task forces through immediate response to help bolster the response to the Golden Fire. Level 3 evacuation orders are in place through the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office for the Golden Fire.

“The Golden Fire has been growing rapidly due to the dry, windy conditions in Klamath County,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “With the continued hot, dry conditions on the way for Klamath County, the OSFM is mobilizing additional resources through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to help the local fire service agencies on scene.”



In accordance with ORS 476.510-476.610, Governor Kotek determined the fire poses a threat to life, safety, and property, and the threat exceeds the firefighting capabilities of local firefighting personnel and equipment. The governor’s declaration cleared the way for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources in battling the fire and further support a coordinated response.



The OSFM’s Blue Incident Management Team will be briefed and assume command of the Golden Fire. The additional task forces are coming from Yamhill and Clatsop Counties through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System.

