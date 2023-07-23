First-gen iPhone fetches almost $200K at auction

In a jaw-dropping display of nostalgia and questionable financial decisions, a first-generation iPhone from 2007 fetched a mind-boggling $190,372.80 at auction.

According to the geniuses at LCG Auctions, this factory-sealed 4GB model is the “Holy Grail” of iPhone collectibles. Apparently, its rarity is tied to its limited production, and collectors are going bananas over it.

But here’s the kicker: this particular iPhone was discontinued just two months after its grand entrance. Apparently, Apple realized they could make more money by unleashing an 8GB model on the unsuspecting masses. So, while the 4GB version may be the Holy Grail for collectors, it’s a mere relic compared to its more capacious sibling.

Another fun fact is the person who consigned this gem to the auction was actually part of the original Apple engineering team.