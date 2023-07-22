OSFM mobilizes two task forces to help fight a wildfire in Klamath County

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized two task forces to Klamath County to provide added capacity to protect structures near the Golden Fire. The task forces from the Rogue Valley and Central Oregon are being sent through Immediate Response, a tool the OSFM uses to send additional firefighters and equipment outside of a conflagration.

According to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, the Golden Fire began the afternoon of July 22 at approximately 1 pm on Bly Mountain, 18 miles east of Klamath Falls, Oregon. The fire is estimated at 200 acres, with structures threatened.

Highway 140E is currently closed at this time. Those in the area should be aware of the wildfire and check highway information before traveling at www.tripcheck.com.

Questions about the fire can be directed to the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership at scofmp.org.

ABOUT IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

This is the third immediate response mobilization in a week OSFM has activated. Immediate response is made possible through the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative, created through Oregon’s wildfire omnibus bill, Senate Bill 762, which was signed into law in 2021.

LEARN MORE: Response Ready Oregon