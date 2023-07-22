Date: July 22, 2023 3:40am

Newell Road Wildfire, Bickleton, WA

KLICKITAT COUNTY – The Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management 9-1-1 Dispatch was notified of a wildfire in the area of Newell Road and Dot Road at 2:45 pm on July 21, 2023. The fire rapidly spread in multiple directions and quickly became a hazard to residents, homes, farm structures, livestock, crops, solar farms, wind farms, the Williams Natural Gas Pipeline, and the Roosevelt Landfill.

State mobilization of fire resources was approved at 7:15pm which will bring in needed resources to assist with this large wildfire. A State of Emergency was declared at 9:55pm by the Chairman of the Board for the Klickitat County Commissioners. As of 1:00am the fire had burned 20,000+ acres. Fire, law enforcement, emergency management, posse, and search and rescue personnel are working hard to protect the County residents and resources.

Resources on the fire:

Fire Response – 13 Fire Districts from Klickitat County, 3 units from Skamania County, State Mobilization of Fire Agencies across Washington State, and the Department of Natural Resources are providing ongoing fire protection.

Road Closures – Klickitat County Public Works road crews and the Department of Transportation quickly moved throughout the evacuation zones to provide traffic control on all roads requested by Unified Command.

Evacuation Notices – Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office with the support of their posse members and Search and Rescue, Washington State Patrol, and Washington State Fish and Wildlife worked swiftly to notify residents through door-to-door notification, ensuring the safe evacuations of residents.

Current Evacuations:

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notifications.

The Town of Roosevelt is at a Level 2 (GET SET) evacuation. Residents should be prepared to leave or have left to a safe location.

Red Cross Shelter Location-

Goldendale Middle School

520 E. Collins Street

Goldendale, WA 98620

