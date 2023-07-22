Boulder Fire FINAL Update – July 22, 2023

Resources: 161 Total Personnel | 2 Hand Crews | 3 Engines | 1 Water Tender | 1 Helicopter

(Dufur, OR) The Boulder Fire started on July 8 near Boulder Lake Trailhead 26 miles southwest of Dufur in the Mt. Hood National Forest Barlow Ranger District. An estimated 233 acres have burned, and the fire is 100% contained. Objectives will be met by the end of the weekend and, on Sunday at 6 p.m., the Type 2 Northwest Incident Management Team 10 (NW Team 10) will transfer command of the incident to a local incident management team from the Barlow Ranger District.

Firefighters have worked diligently to ensure that the Boulder Fire no longer poses a threat. The public should not be alarmed if light smoke is visible from time to time from the fire’s interior. During the mop-up process, crews extinguished all accessible hot spots but some heat may remain deep in the fire’s center where hazards prevented firefighters from reaching some areas. Generous fire breaks were created to contain any residual heat, if any. For the remainder of the fire season, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire area on a regular basis as an extra measure of safety and the public should call 911 to report any visible flames or smoke columns.

Note that it may be necessary to keep areas around the fire closed until all fire-related hazards can be mitigated. Fire-weakened trees and stump holes (hidden and deep depressions in the forest floor that remain after stumps are consumed in a fire) are among the dangerous conditions that often remain.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. If you have information that could assist fire investigators of the Boulder Fire, please contact: SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov

Incident Commander Alan Lawson and the members of NW Team 10 wish to thank the personnel at Mt Hood National Forest and Oregon Department of Forestry for their leadership, and the local communities for their hospitality and support during this assignment. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve here.

As of 6 p.m. on July 23, please direct all calls to the Barlow Ranger District Office at (541)467-2291.

For updated information about road, campground and trail closures, see the Forest webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/mthood/alerts-notices

For updated information about evacuation, see the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff