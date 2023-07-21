For the Washington Commanders and their fans, new owner Josh Harris represents hope

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Harris and his ownership group offer Washington a chance at a fresh start. Few football towns have ever needed one more. It was a cathartic scene at FedEx Field on Friday when Harris was introduced as the Commanders’ new owner. Afterward he took the stage at a pep rally, and fans started chanting, “Thank you Josh!” NFL owners approved the sale of the Commanders on Thursday to a group led by Harris. The once-proud franchise was one of the most dysfunctional in sports under owner Dan Snyder. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, issued a statement congratulating Harris and thanking fans.