3 banks robbed by “Sticky Note Bandit” dressed as woman, FBI says

A man dressed as a woman walked into three Texas banks this month and handed tellers sticky notes with “threatening” messages demanding cash, earning him the nickname “Sticky Note Bandit,” the FBI said.

The man, who hasn’t been arrested or publicly identified, left two of the Houston-area banks with undisclosed sums, the bureau’s Violent Crime Task Force said in a press release.

The man allegedly entered Hancock Whitney Bank in Houston on July 5 “dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash,” the FBI said. He left that branch with an undisclosed sum, the FBI says.

“No one was physically hurt during the robbery,” a statement said.

The suspect, who was described as a 5-foot-8-inch Black man with a “thin to medium build,” allegedly used a similar method at two Wells Fargo branches in Houston on July 11 and 13.