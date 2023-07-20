Wyden, Colleagues Introduce New Bill to Expand Organic Agricultural Research

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and Senate colleagues have introduced legislation that would support organic farmers in Oregon and nationwide by expanding funding for organics research and ensuring organics research is prioritized at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Oregon farmers grow some of the most delicious blueberries, grapes and potatoes in the country,” Wyden said today. “Supporting research into organic crops will support grown-in-the-USA fruit and vegetables and help consumers have the information they need when they’re at the grocery store. This bill is a win for farmers and a win for anyone who wants more delicious organic food.”

The Organic Science and Research Investment Act would require USDA’s research agencies to better coordinate on organic research and extension to ensure that the USDA considers organic research priorities in its budget justification to Congress and studies the feasibility of certifying more research land as organic.

The legislation would also increase funding for the USDA’s Organic Research and Extension Initiative that supplies grants to universities and other research institutions for organics research. Additionally, the bill would build on the Biden administration’s organic research work by creating a statutory grant program to support producers’ as they transition to organic production.

The legislation was led by U.S. Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa. Alongside Wyden, the bill was cosponsored by U.S. Senators Bob Casey, D-Pa., Peter Welch, D-Vt., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

A web version of this release is here.

###