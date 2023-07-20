Quick quiz envisions what kind of wedding cake you’ll have

Wedding season is in full bloom, and if you’re thinking about walking down the aisle, chances are you’ve already taken myriad online quizzes about your big day. So what’s one more?

BuzzFeed is running a Wedding Cake Visualizer that purports to envision your ideal wedding cake, based on how you answer a series of questions.

After inputting your answer to, for example, “where will you get married?” and “what would you want a food critic to say about your cake?” plus “what flavor would you want your cake to be?” the algorithm “bakes” your ideal cake.

You can even use augmented reality to see it on that cake plate you got for the shower, which you’ll likely never otherwise use.

Of course, chances are if you’re already thinking about having a big wedding, you’ve got your ideal cake on your vision board, but it’s a harmless distraction nonetheless — and you might not have thought about topping your cake with a Barbie head.