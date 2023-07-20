Jacauree Walker Sentenced for 2022 Madison South Neighborhood Homicide

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced today that a Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Jacauree Walker, 27, to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the murder of Clyde Hunt , 19, in April 2022.

On April 7, 2022, Portland Police officers responded to an assault call at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived they located the victim, Hunt, in the parking lot suffering from serious head injuries. Hunt was transported to an area hospital and died from his injuries on April 26. Portland Police detectives identified Walker as the suspect, and he was arrested on May 11 and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center, where he has remained since.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Demer represented the state at trial, which took place in front of Judge Shelley Russell from July 10-14. The 12-person jury delivered a verdict on July 14, finding Walker guilty of:

One count of Murder in the Second Degree

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree

Judge Russell imposed the life sentence today. Walker is currently in custody in Multnomah County and will be transported to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

The DA’s Office thanks Portland Police Bureau detectives for their assistance with this case.

###