Citizen takes down suspect in epic Oklahoma chase

In a display of bravery and spontaneity, a citizen became an instant legend by tackling a suspect during a wild chase in Tulsa, Oklahoma — and the incredible scene was captured on police body-worn camera footage.

This unknown warrior leaped into action as the suspect, Miguel Fernandez, tried to give the cops the slip, attempting to flee after initially providing a false name, according to the Facebook post. But destiny had other plans, as a citizen driving down the street abandoned their pickup truck and expertly took down Fernandez on the sidewalk.

As the citizen pinned Fernandez to the ground, an officer rushed in to secure the victory and restore order to the chaos. The humble hero nonchalantly strolled back to their vehicle.

Fernandez’s bad luck didn’t end there. With a laundry list of charges including resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a collection of felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny, and illegal firearm possession, it’s safe to say his escapades didn’t exactly go according to plan.