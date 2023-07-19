Wanna be an astronaut? Be rich or be lucky, according to Virgin Galactic’s first roster

On Monday, July 17, Virgin Galactic announced its first passengers that will be aboard its inaugural private astronaut mission, Galactic02, but how did they get the chance to blast off on August 10?

Jon Goodwin is an 80-year-old former Olympian, who reportedly paid the $450,000 for the opportunity.

However, Keisha Schahaff and Anastatia Mayers, who will become history’s first mother-daughter space passengers, actually won their seats.

The Antigua and Barbuda natives, respectively 46 and 18, participated in a sweepstakes that raised funds for the nonprofit Space for Humanity. Keisha is a wellness coach and mother of two daughters, while Anastatia is a student at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, studying physics and philosophy. She will also become the second youngest person to travel to space, and she and her mom will become the first astronauts from the Caribbean.

The fourth passenger will be astronaut trainer Beth Moses, making her fourth flight with Richard Branson‘s company. She will be expected to “assess the in-flight experience while continuing to refine Virgin Galactic’s training program.”

If you’re looking to slip the surly bounds of earth for yourself, check out the ticket info here.