Tantrum Tales Unveiled: Study reveals kids’ weirdest triggers that drive parents crazy

A recent study dives into the peculiar world of tantrums, uncovering the most bizarre triggers that push children to the brink.

From the inability to fit a toy into a toy car to mistaking a shirt for pants, the tantrum triggers showcase the unpredictable nature of young minds. Other triggers included children refusing to eat spaghetti due to its red color, an emotional outburst over a lost pet worm, dirt on the floor turning into a terrifying monster, and thwarted attempts to play in the toilet.

Conducted by OnePoll and reported by Study Finds, the survey captures the bewildering reasons behind kids’ meltdowns as reported by 1,000 parents.The survey highlights that 74% of parents admitted their children had thrown tantrums in the past month, averaging over four tantrums per week.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.