Oregon Department of Forestry Industrial Fire Restrictions

With the increasing fire danger, area MH-4 will be increasing its Industrial Fire Precaution Level to IFPL 3 Thursday July 20th at 12:01 AM. This effects all operations West of Hwy 35 within the Oregon Department of Forestry’s fire protection The Dalles Unit. There will be a 2-hour fire watch required after operations are complete. For the most up to date IFPL fire restrictions please refer to this link: https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/ifpl.html

All lands protected by the Central Oregon Protection District, in regulated use area MH-4 and all forestland within one-eighth mile thereof.

Under Industrial Fire Precaution Level 3, the use of fire or power-driven machinery in any operation area is unlawful unless such use is in compliance with the following:

Restricted Shutdown: The following activities are not permitted at any time, except as noted:

• Cable yarding systems, except that gravity operated logging systems using non-motorized carriages or approved motorized carriages may operate between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m., when all blocks and moving lines are suspended at least 10 feet above the ground (except the line between the carriage and the chokers). An approved motorized carriage is defined as a cable yarding system employing a motorized carriage with two fire extinguishers, each with at least a 2A:10 BC rating, mounted securely on opposite sides of the carriage, an emergency motor cutoff, and an approved exhaust system.

The following are permitted to operate between the hours of 8 P.M. and 1 P.M.:

• Power saws at loading sites;

• Loading or hauling of any product or material;

• Blasting;

• Welding, cutting, or grinding of metal;

• Any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned.

In addition, the following are permitted to operate between the hours of 8 P.M. and 1 P.M. where mechanized equipment capable of constructing fire line is immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start:

• Ground-based operations (tractor/skidder, feller-buncher, forwarder, or shovel logging operations);

• Power saws on ground-based operations;

• Rotary head saw feller-bunchers with a continuous Firewatch;

• Non-rotary head saw feller-bunchers;

• Tethered logging – winch-assisted, cable-assisted, traction-assisted, etc. systems, which enable ground-based timber harvesting machines to operate on steep slopes.