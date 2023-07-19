In a bizarre heist that lights up the world of airport crime, thieves have managed to snatch the newly installed lighting system from one of Nigeria’s busiest runways, leaving officials both bewildered and fuming, according to the BBC.

As investigators scramble to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen goods, speculation arises that the very hands meant to safeguard the airport may be involved in this audacious caper. The light-less runway, previously a beacon of convenience for nocturnal landings, now forces domestic carriers to play an unexpected game of “follow the leader” by taxiing through the international section, causing quite the disruption in the skies.

With loopholes set to be sealed tighter than an overhead bin, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria vows to prevent future occurrences and keep the lights shining where they belong.