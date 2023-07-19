Lady arrested after making 2,761 calls because she was lonely

In a telephonic extravaganza that baffled authorities, a woman in Japan was arrested for bombarding emergency services with 2,761 unnecessary calls over nearly three years, according to The Straits Times.

Hiroko Hatagami, an unemployed resident from Matsudo, sought attention through incessant complaints about imaginary ailments. In her numerous emergency calls, she reportedly aired a laundry list of grievances including stomach aches, alleged drug overdoses, and those pesky aching legs.

According to the report, she shamelessly summoned the Matsudo Fire Department to her doorstep, demanding ambulance services from August 15, 2020, until May 25 of this year. Despite warnings, she persisted, prompting the fire department to finally file a damage report.

The 51-year-old suspect has reportedly admitted to the allegations, and was quoted telling investigators, “I was lonely and wanted someone to listen to me and give me attention.”

Police said they visited the 44-year-old woman’s home about 60 times before slapping handcuffs on her.