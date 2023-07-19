Investigators looking for help on the cause of the Boulder Fire

Fire investigators are looking for your help! Were you in the area of the Boulder Lake Trailhead & Little Boulder Lake, located off Forest Road 48/4880, on Saturday, July 8 when Boulder Fire started? Do you have any tips, photos, or videos? Any info can assist investigators in determining the cause of the fire. Please submit any information that could assist fire investigation efforts to SM.FS.R6TipHotLine@usda.gov.

Since its ignition, over 395 emergency responders have supported suppression efforts on the fire, which has burned more than 230 acres.