Top baby name trends of 2023: Royal and Luxury lead the way

The midyear report on the most popular baby names has arrived!

After tracking name trends on their site for the first half of the year, Nameberry has identified Royal and Luxury as the top names for boys and girls, respectively, based on website views.

The midyear report also reveals trends such as shorter names like Iris, Cora, and Jude, storybook choices including Alice, Eloise, and Kai, and a Greek influence with names like Persephone, Calliope, Cassius, and Orion.

Mythological and ancient names such as Maeve, Aurelia, Aurora, Luna, Felix, and Atticus are popular, along with O-ending names for boys like Hugo and Arlo.

Upscale word names, including Aire inspired by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s baby, and names from different cultures are also gaining traction among parents.

Check out the full list of top 25 names for boys and girls:



GIRLS

1. Luxury

2. Maeve

3. Aurelia

4. Isla

5. Eloise

6. Alice

7. Luna

8. Aurora

9. Ophelia

10. Evangeline

11. Violet

12. Iris

13. Cora

14. Daphne

15. Eleanor

16. Clara

17. Freya

18. Charlotte

19. Phoebe

20. Josephine

21. Ava

22. Matilda

23. Lucy

24. Amelia

25. Clementine

BOYS

1. Royal

2. Soren

3. Theodore

4. Silas

5. Atticus

6. Felix

7. Oliver

8. Arlo

9. Aire

10. Hugo

11. Cassius

12. Oscar

13. Caspian

14. August

15. Otto

16. Milo

17. Jude

18. Cyrus

19. Finn

20. Sebastian

21. Ethan

22. Atlas

23. Miles

24. Ezra

25. Kai