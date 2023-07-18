Top baby name trends of 2023: Royal and Luxury lead the way

The midyear report on the most popular baby names has arrived!
After tracking name trends on their site for the first half of the year, Nameberry has identified Royal and Luxury as the top names for boys and girls, respectively, based on website views.
The midyear report also reveals trends such as shorter names like Iris, Cora, and Jude, storybook choices including Alice, Eloise, and Kai, and a Greek influence with names like Persephone, Calliope, Cassius, and Orion.
Mythological and ancient names such as Maeve, Aurelia, Aurora, Luna, Felix, and Atticus are popular, along with O-ending names for boys like Hugo and Arlo.
Upscale word names, including Aire inspired by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s baby, and names from different cultures are also gaining traction among parents.
Check out the full list of top 25 names for boys and girls:
GIRLS
1. Luxury
2. Maeve
3. Aurelia
4. Isla
5. Eloise
6. Alice
7. Luna
8. Aurora
9. Ophelia
10. Evangeline
11. Violet
12. Iris
13. Cora
14. Daphne
15. Eleanor
16. Clara
17. Freya
18. Charlotte
19. Phoebe
20. Josephine
21. Ava
22. Matilda
23. Lucy
24. Amelia
25. Clementine
BOYS
1. Royal
2. Soren
3. Theodore
4. Silas
5. Atticus
6. Felix
7. Oliver
8. Arlo
9. Aire
10. Hugo
11. Cassius
12. Oscar
13. Caspian
14. August
15. Otto
16. Milo
17. Jude
18. Cyrus
19. Finn
20. Sebastian
21. Ethan
22. Atlas
23. Miles
24. Ezra
25. Kai