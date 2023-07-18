15-foot python found after great escape

A 15-foot python named Big Mama has been found after her great escape from a cage in Los Angeles.

The cunning reticulated python had made a daring escape from its unlocked cage on July 3, leaving residents gripped with fear for their own safety as well as that of their beloved pets, reports ABC7.

The snake’s owner, Alex Villalta, received quite the surprise when he heard a noise after returning from work, only to find out it was his neighbor with news of the elusive reptile’s discovery. Big Mama, showing her knack for hide-and-seek, managed to find the perfect hiding spot between two sheds.

Luckily, she was found unharmed, much to the relief of Villalta, who had been frantically searching with the help of his neighbors and offering a hefty $1,000 reward.

With this wild adventure behind her, let’s hope Big Mama sticks to her designated garage and outdoor sanctuary for the sake of neighborhood tranquility — and the sanity of Chatsworth’s residents.